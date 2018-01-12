Here we go again. Facebook is making some major changes to its main news feed. Before clicking ‘Like’ or ‘Angry,’ find out what’s going down and which posts will now be seen first.

1. Posts from family and friends are in… Facebook is at it again, changing up its main news feed to give its more than two billion users a shock. Soon, whenever someone logs onto Facebook, they’ll see more status updates from friends, family members and pages that “spark meaningful social exchanges,” according to USA Today. The move is to encourage people to actually be social on this social media network.

“Recently we’ve gotten feedback from our community that public content — posts from businesses, brands and media — is crowding out the personal moments that lead us to connect more with each other,” Mark Zuckerberg, 33, the company’s founder and chief executive, wrote in a Facebook post on Jan. 11. “I’m changing the goal I give our product teams from focusing on helping you find relevant content to helping you have more meaningful social interactions.”

2. …while posts from brands are out. “As we roll this out, you’ll see less public content like posts from businesses, brands, and media. And the public content you see more will be held to the same standard — it should encourage meaningful interactions between people,” Mark wrote. “For example, there are many tight-knit communities around TV shows and sports teams. We’ve seen people interact way more around live videos than regular ones. Some news helps start conversations on important issues. But too often today, watching video, reading news or getting a page update is just a passive experience.”

3. This might also help stop “fake news.” By emphasizing posts from people a user knows and trusts, it may cut down on the spread of false or fake “news” stories. Facebook has been dogged by questions about how its algorithms may have helped spread propaganda and lies during the 2016 presidential election, according to The New York Times. In 2017, Facebook disclosed that Russian agents had used the social network to spread divisive and inflammatory posts and ads to polarize the American people.

4. Not everyone is psyched about this. Facebook deciding that users should see pictures from their friends over news posts about the latest horrible thing coming out of President Donald Trump’s mouth might be a good idea for some. Yet, some publishers and civil society groups are alarmed that their work might get lost in the shuffle. In Guatemala, where the explore feed experiment has taken already been in effect, some journalists say their readership dropped by half overnight, according to The Guardian. The ability of activists and non-profits to reach a wider audience may be crippled, while organizations that rely heavily on Facebook for traffic will suffer.

5. It’s all about feeling good, bruh. Instead of Facebook being the place where someone argues with their uncle over politics, Mark wants his creation to inspire positivity. “We feel a responsibility to make sure our services aren’t just fun to use, but also good for people’s well-being. So we’ve studied this trend carefully by looking at the academic research and doing our own research with leading experts at universities,” he wrote. “The research shows that when we use social media to connect with people we care about, it can be good for our well-being. We can feel more connected and less lonely, and that correlates with long term measures of happiness and health.”

