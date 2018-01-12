Ewan McGregor Kisses New GF Mary Elizabeth Winstead After Win At Critics Choice Awards

Ewan McGregor sealed his victory with a kiss. After winning ‘Best Actor’ at the Critics Choice Awards, the ‘Fargo’ star celebrated by smooching his new girlfriend, Mary Elizabeth Winstead!

Pucker up. Clearly, Ewan McGregor, 46, felt on top of the world at the 23rd Critics’ Choice Awards on Jan. 11. The Trainspotting star followed up his big win at the 2018 Golden Globes by taking home the award for “Best Actor.” Before he headed to the stage to collect his honor and say a few words, he gave a kiss to the new love in his life, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, 33. How sweet. He even thanked her in his acceptance speech!

“Thank you to Warren, to FX, MGM brah – that’s what we used to call you on set, MGM brah – and Noah, for putting together this amazing team to make this, to give us these great scripts and amazing storylines and great characters, and really for the great directors that you gave us to work with,” Ewan said, before ultimately ending his speech with a shout-out to his girlfriend, according to Daily Mail. “Thank you to all of our actors… and Mary.”

Both Ewan and Mary are estranged from their respective spouses. Ewan split from Eve Mavrakis. 51, in October 2017 while Mary and her husband Riley Stearns, 31, split in May 2017 after seven years of marriage, according to The Sun. Ewan’s wife was rather flabbergasted when her 22-year-old marriage seemed to crumble in a blink of an eye. When responding to a fan in Nov. 2017 who said it was inconceivable that Ewan would end things, Eve responded with, “What can I do?”

While Ewan and Eve negotiate the split, perhaps he should be careful with what he says during future awards shows. When Ewan collected the Golden Globe award for “Best Performance By an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made For Television,” he managed to thank both is wife and his girlfriend. After taking a moment “to thank Ev, who always stood beside me for 22 years,” Ewan also sent out love to Mary Elizabeth, saying there would be “no Rey” without her. Name dropping your wife and your girl in the same speech? Kind of awkward, Ewan. He seemed to learn his lesson and gave love – both physically and metaphorically – to just Mary Elizabeth at the Critics’ Choice.

What do you think about Ewan and Mary Elizabeth, HollywoodLifers? Are you upset with how he split with his wife or are you glad that he and Mary Elizabeth found love?