Don Lemon has had it! Don blasted Donald Trump as ‘racist’ and called his behavior ‘vile’ on live TV after POTUS said Haiti and African nations were ‘sh*thole countries.’

“This is CNN tonight. I’m Don Lemon. The President of the United States is racist,” Don, 51, said on the Jan. 11 edition of CNN Tonight with Don Lemon. He didn’t stop there. The CNN anchor slammed the president and his supporters in an incredible speech that will blow you away. “I and others have been trying to tell you, the American people, that this man was exhibiting bigoted behavior. I asked him about it a number of times, and he denied it, but he kept up the racist rhetoric and behavior throughout the campaign and now while he’s in the White House. His supporters made excuses, continue to make excuses for him… But he is a racist. And for all of you, who over the past few years have uttered that tired, lazy, uninformed, uneducated, ignorant response of calling me and others who point out racist behavior racist, you know what you can go do? [Pause] I can’t say that, but you can go read a book, because you might learn that people from those sh*thole countries were slaves who were brought here by force to help build this country, and then start your learning process from there. You might also want to do some self-examination. What does it say about you? That no matter what, no matter what, you continue to make excuses for this man for his vile behavior…”

Don slamming Donald Trump, 71, stems from the president referring to Haiti, El Salvador, and other African countries as “sh*thole countries” in a White House meeting. The president has received scathing backlash for his cruel and ridiculous comment from celebrities and American citizens. Of course, the president has now denied the “language” used at the meeting. “The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used,” Donald tweeted. “What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made – a big setback for DACA!” He attempted but did not succeed to turn the backlash in another direction by blaming Democrats for the bipartisan immigration plan that was proposed at the meeting.

Don wasn’t the only CNN journalist to bash Donald on live TV. Anderson Cooper, 50, went in on the president as well. He called Donald’s slur “ignorant” and “racist.” Anderson choked back tears as he recalled meeting Haitian children after the devastating 2010 earthquake. Let me be clear… the people of Haiti have been through more, withstood more, fought back against more injustice… than our President ever has,” Anderson said. January 12 marks the 8-year anniversary of the Haiti earthquake.

The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made – a big setback for DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

Sadly, Democrats want to stop paying our troops and government workers in order to give a sweetheart deal, not a fair deal, for DACA. Take care of our Military, and our Country, FIRST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

