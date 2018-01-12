After 26 years, Cindy Crawford will recreate her jaw-dropping Pepsi ad for Super Bowl 52. This time, the new commercial will also feature her teenage son, Presley Gerber!

More than two decades since Cindy Crawford made Pepsi the favorite soda for countless football fans, the 51-year-model will recreate the commercial that made her a part of pop culture history. During Super Bowl 52, taking place on Feb. 4, Cindy will pop open a can of Pepsi outside a dusty gas station, just like she did in 1992. Yet, she won’t be alone, as she’s bringing along the family. Her 18-year-old son, Presley Gerber, will be also make an appearance, as the ad is part of the soft drink’s new “Pepsi Generations” campaign,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. A preview of the commercial was released on Jan. 11. “See you Super Bowl Sunday, Cindy.”

Cindy’s spot will be part of “a celebration of the band’s rich history in pop culture for 120 years.” For Cindy, this was a wonderful opportunity to not just take a trip down memory lane, but to also work with her son. “Just as a mother, we drove to work together that day and we shared the same trailer. And when he was doing his thing, I was just a proud mom watching from the sidelines, trying not to annoy him,” she told USA Today in a phone interview. No word if her look-alike, daughter Kaia Gerber, 16, will show up in the new ad.

For those who haven’t seen it, Cindy left viewers craving for a Pepsi in 1992 thanks to an ad that saw her draw up to a gas station wearing a tank-top and denim shorts (made from jeans she brought to the set that day.) After stepping out of a Lamborghini, with Doris Troy’s “Just One Look” playing, Cindy gets herself a bit of refreshment while two awe-struck boys watched on. It’s surprising to remember that Cindy’s iconic commercial was part of the company announcing a new can design.

See you Super Bowl Sunday, Cindy 😉 pic.twitter.com/B32Bg91htR — Pepsi™ (@pepsi) January 11, 2018

Yeah, no one was talking about the can after that ad. “It was one of those moments in my career that when I walked down the street, people were like, ‘Pepsi!’ Or I’d be at a bar and people would send me over a Pepsi,” she told USA Today, laughing. “And it’s funny because during Halloween a lot of women will dress up as me in that commercial. It’s, like, an easy Halloween costume.” It’ll be interesting to see if the new commercial inspires any more Cindy costumes! Or maybe people will be dressing up like Presley?

