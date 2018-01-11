Tyga Rides Motorcycle Shirtless With A Kylie Jenner Look-A-Like: See Wild Pic

Has Tyga finally moved on from Kylie Jenner? — The rapper’s latest Instagram photo shows him shirtless with a stunning brunette who looks awfully like his ex … Take a look!

Tyga, 28, has a type! The rapper took to Instagram on Thursday January 11, where he posed a PDA photo with a young hot model who happens to look a bit like his ex, Kylie Jenner, 20. However, it wasn’t the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star — It was Juliana Herz, a Costa Rican model. The photo appears to be a shot from Tyga’s upcoming music video for his song, “Temperature,” which dropped on December 22, 2017. So, the sultry photo — where T is shirtless and Herz has her arms around his waist — looks like it’s all for business. But, one thing is for sure… We can’t wait to see this video!

Not much is known about Herz, at the moment. However, that may change, as fans in the comments of Tyga’s photo went wild with romance inquiries. Herz is signed to Elite Model Management and resides in New York City. She’s model for campaigns such as Bebe, L’Oréal Hair, alongside her friend and fellow model Barbara Palvin, 24. Herz once traveled to a shoot in the Bahamas for Surfing Magazine’s Swimsuit Issue, with a slew of other models who were all vying for the the mag’s cover spot. And, Herz ended up taking the top spot. She was also a beloved candidate for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s 2018 casting call.

As you may know, Tyga and Kylie Jenner were romantically linked back in 2011 when he performed at Kendall Jenner‘s sweet 16. The pair spent a ton of time together afterwards, dropping hints that they were a couple. However, Kylie was underage, so the pair never came clean until she turned 18. Kylie and Tyga remained a couple throughout the years, despite some ups and downs, until last year. Around April 2017, reports began to surface that the pair had split up.

After the breakup rumors took over Hollywood, Kylie was photographed on multiple occasions with rapper, Travis Scott, 25. The two are currently dating and are reportedly expecting their first child together, a girl, in early 2018.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tyga and Kylie will ever get back together?