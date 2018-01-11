T.I. Accused Of Forcing Tiny To Cancel Interview Over Reporters Connected To Floyd Mayweather

Say what?! T.I. is being accused of cancelling Tiny’s Hollywood Unlocked interview due to their affiliation with Floyd Mayweather. Watch the video here!

Well, this is awkward! Rapper T.I. is under fire after a Hollywood Unlocked reporter claimed he nixed their Xscape interview on Jan. 11. The frustrated reporter explained that after preparing for the interview, and being told all members of Xscape would be present, the interview simply didn’t happen. “The reason I was given was that T.I. did not want Tiny or her group to do the interview because of our affiliation with Floyd Mayweather. Now, this is ironic because Floyd told me that him and T.I. just ran in to each other recently and ‘peaced’ it up. So, I’m confused. T.I. why get in the way of our interview,” the reporter said.

T.I. cancelling the interview is not a surprise. If you didn’t know, Tiny and Floyd Mayweather had a brief fling back in 2017, and T.I. might not be over it. We completely understand! Although Tiny claimed her and Floyd were only friends, the famous boxer admitted to having sex with her! Many fans believed this was the reason Floyd and T.I. got into an explosive flight in Las Vegas on May 25, 2017.

Nevertheless, this drama all went down while T.I. and Tiny were separated. The couple has since rekindled their romance, and seem to be doing better than ever! Their divorce is currently on hold and they are enjoying a “honeymoon” phase, quite literally! They can’t keep their hand off of each other, and they may even be trying to have another baby! Go them!

