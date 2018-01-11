James Franco: Won’t Clap Back Sexual Misconduct Claims But Says ‘I Have My Own Story’

James Franco made yet another a late night appearance to discuss sexual misconduct allegations against him. We’ve got the reason why he’s not clapping back at the claims.

Well that was super uncomfortable! James Franco, 39, is continuing his press tour for The Disaster Artist despite facing several sexual misconduct allegations and for the second night in a row he gave a super awkward interview. He made the bold proclamation on The Late Show on Jan. 9 that the claims against him were “not accurate” and on Late Night with Seth Meyers just 24 hours later he doubled down that message. Seth, 44, asked him right out of the gate about the issue unlike waiting until the very end of the interview like Stephen Colbert, 53, did. So the interview started on a really somber note and James looked like he’d be anywhere else than talking about the issue again so soon.

Seth asked about the angry tweets that followed James wearing a Time’s Up pin at the Golden Globes. He revealed that, “I was sent a couple of the tweets. I haven’t responded. The ones I read were not accurate. But one of the things that I’ve learned is this is a conversation that obviously needs to be had and there are people, women and others who have not been part of the conversation and I truly believe in why I was wearing the pin is that they need to be part of the conversation. So I support that.”

Believe it or not, James isn’t going to go after any of his accusers, including actress Violet Paley and filmmaker Sarah Tither-Kaplan who both tweeted out sexual misconduct allegations against against the actor/director on Jan. 8. He says he has his side of the story to tell, but won’t clap back of respect for the Time’s Up movement.

In one very long rambling response, he revealed that, “What I really learned is there are stories that need to get out. There are people that need to be heard. I have my own side of this story. But I believe in these people who have been underrepresented getting their stories out enough that I will hold back things that I could say because I believe in it that much that I have to take a knock because I’m not going to try to actively refute things then I will, because I believe in it that much.” Hmm…we wonder when he’s ever going to get his side of the story out.

Seth grilled him about actress Ally Sheedy, 55, who made cryptic tweets about him during the Globes ceremony on Jan. 8. She hinted that he’d done something untoward to her and even used the #metoo hashtag. The two worked together when he directed her in a 2014 Off-Broadway play and James told Colbert that he had no idea no idea what Ally’s beef with him was. He said that he had a great time working with her and has total respect for the actress.

Seth wanted to know if he’s since reached out to Ally to see why she’s so upset and things got super uncomfortable and cringeworthy. He said he hasn’t tried to get in touch with her while stumbling for words. “I had a great relationship with her. She took the tweet down. I don’t know,” he said in a faint voice. Seth pressed on, asking “You’re not curious enough to reach out to her, as someone that you’ve had a good relationship with before to try to understand why she would have done that?” James sat silent for a bit before saying, “I don’t know. It was so shocking. I guess I’m just letting it be.” SO cringeworthy.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of James’ appearance on Seth’s show? Did it make you uncomfortable?