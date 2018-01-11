Rose Leslie Admits She Hasn’t Started Planning Her Wedding With Kit Harington: Why?

Don’t hold your breath if you’ve been waiting to see Jon Snow and Ygritte get married. Rose Leslie says she hasn’t even started planning her wedding with Kit Harington!

Tick tock, Rose Leslie! The Game of Thrones star confessed that her dream wedding with her fiancé turned costar Kit Harington is on hold. Well, at least for the moment. Don’t worry; there’s no trouble in paradise. Rose confessed to Town & Country magazine that she’s just hella busy.

“I’m trying to fit in my wedding. I haven’t tackled it. There’s just too much to do,” Rose told Town & Country in their February 2018 issue. Okay, we’ll accept that excuse. Kit is in the middle of filming the last season of Game of Thrones, and Rose now stars in the amazing The Good Wife spinoff show, The Good Fight. So, yes, they definitely have a lot to do right now. Game of Thrones season 8 doesn’t actually air until 2019, so we hope they’re not waiting until then to tie the knot!

Well, if you ask Kit, it’s going to happen sooner than that. He actually asked for GoT production to shut down for one day so the whole cast and crew could party at their wedding! “I rang [the producer] up and I said, ‘I’m getting married and it’s your fault, actually.’ I think for the final season he is so stressed that he’s reached that peaceful level,” he said, according to our sister site IndieWire. “I was like, ‘You need to factor in a Game of Thrones wedding by the way.’ They [the cast] have all got to be there so the whole thing has got to shut down.”

HollywoodLifers, when do you think Rose and Kit will get married? Do you think they’ll wait until after Game of Thrones is over? Let us know!