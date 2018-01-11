Rob Lowe Slams Bella Thorne After She Complained About Traffic Due To Deadly Mudslide

Whoa… Rob Lowe just tore into Bella Thorne for a tone-deaf tweet over missing her BF’s show due to dangerous mudslides! Check out what he said.

After months of drought, Southern California was hit with buckets of rain over the course of Jan. 8-10. The result was tragic devastation. As many as 17 people have been killed by mudslides and debris in Santa Barbara county, and over a 160 were injured. However, Bella Thorne, 20, apparently wasn’t reading the news when she complained on Twitter that she couldn’t get to her boyfriend Mod Sun‘s tour date due to the closing of a freeway. “F**k you 101 to Santa Barbara,” she wrote on Jan. 10. “I’m missing my boyfriend’s first date on his tour.”

As you can probably guess, this flippant complaint in light of the loss of life didn’t not go over well. Rob Lowe, 53, who lives in Santa Barbara county, gave Bella a sharp response: “This attitude is why people hate celebrities/Hollywood. Bella, I’m sorry you were inconvenienced. We will try to move out our dead quicker.” Head here to see more photos of Bella.

It should be noted that prior to Rob’s post, Bella did realize just how serious the situation was and offered a follow-up tweet. “F**k just caught up on some news had no idea why the 101 was shut down…get home to your family safe,” she wrote, along with a heart emoji. However, this clearly didn’t make up for her previous statement.

HollywoodLifers, are you as shocked as we are Bella’s post? Does she deserve to be slammed by Rob? Share your thoughts and reactions in the comments section below.