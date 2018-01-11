Penn State Student, 19, Tragically Found Dead In His Dorm 1 Year After School’s Hazing Scandal

Another male student’s been found dead on Penn State’s campus. Just like with the hazing-related death last year, 19-year-old Will Denton was also a fraternity member.

Penn State authorities are currently investigating the death of one of their 19-year-old male students, William Denton, whose body was found in his dorm room on the night of Jan. 9, reports the Philly Voice. Will, who hailed from North Carolina, lived on the State College campus, and his body was discovered around 10:15 pm in Miller Hall, which is located in the university’s East Terrace housing complex, according to university spokeswoman Lisa Power. The sophomore was found “lifeless” in his room, with The Centre County Coroner telling the Daily Collegian that he “probably” died on Jan. 7. He wasn’t discovered until days later because he was the “only person in the room.” Click here to see celebs who have died in 2018.

Will was only found by university police after his family requested for university officials to conduct a “wellness check” on their son. The teen’s cause of death has not yet been determined, but an autopsy will be conducted. The night Will died, there was reportedly “an incident” at the residence hall. In fact, the Penn State Police crime log listed a “request for assistance” with regard to “possession of an unknown drug/possession of paraphernalia/health and safety.” “Our deepest sympathy is offered to William’s family and friends during this time of great sadness and loss,” Lisa said in an email to the Collegian.

Will was reportedly a health policy/administration major as well as a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, which he joined in the fall of 2016. And while it’s not known yet if his fraternity involvement played a role in his death, it’s not out of the question. After all, in February 2017, Penn State student and Beta Theta Pi fraternity member, Timothy Piazza, died after consuming 18 alcoholic beverages in just under 90 minutes. His extreme alcohol consumption was part of a hazing ritual.

my heart hurts. Will Denton was one of the nicest people I have ever met. he always made me laugh and was always so so genuine. Rest easy sweet Will, you are incredibly loved and you will be forever missed. Glad I was able to call you my friend.💛 — Anne Bowers (@annebowers_) January 10, 2018

Timothy ended up taking a spill down flights of stairs on the night of Feb. 2, falling unconscious. The worst part is that multiple fraternity members physically attacked him or ignored him, rather than calling for medical help. It wasn’t until 12 hours after the incident occurred that emergency medical assistance was finally called. On the morning of Feb. 4, the student was pronounced dead.

As a result, at least 26 of Timothy’s fraternity brothers now face charges related to his death — including involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, hazing, and furnishing alcoholic beverages to a minor. So far, police don’t suspect any foul play in Will’s death, but his scheduled autopsy will help determine even more details.

Our hearts are with the entire Denton family during this extremely difficult time. HollywoodLifers, please leave your condolences for William’s loved ones below.