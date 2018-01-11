Olivia Munn Drags Mark Walhberg Over Michelle Williams Salary Scandle At Critics’ Choice

OMG! Olivia Munn slammed the absurd pay gap between Mark Wahlberg & Michelle Williams at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards in one of the most hilarious digs of the night. Read about the viral moment here!

Well, people are going to be talking about this moment for days to come! While doing a bit with Niecy Nash, 47, at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards, host Olivia Munn, 37, took aim at Mark Wahlberg, 46, following the news that he was paid $1.5 million for reshoots for All the Money in the World, while his co-star Michelle Williams, 37, was only paid a meager $1,000. Olivia and Niecy were doing a sketch where they performed cheers to the few good guys left in Hollywood called Toast to the Good Guys when Olivia said, “Thank you to all the producers for paying Niecy and I the same, and Mark Wahlberg a million bucks.” Whoa, shade equals thrown! Needless to say, the audience loved the dig at the ridiculous gender wage gap — although judging by her reaction, we’re not sure that Niecy had heard that Michelle was paid just 1 percent of Mark’s re-shoot fee. It would not be a Critics’ Choice Awards without at least one moment that had everyone buzzing, and this one was spot-on. Well done, Olivia!

We reported earlier how Olivia had an awkward opening to the awards show after rapping during the show’s first segment with SNL alum Jay Pharoah, 30! Needless to say, she totally redeemed herself after her now-infamous Wahlberg diss.

Olivia also dazzled on the Critics’ Choice Awards’ red carpet wearing a glamorous and chic red dress. Click here to see pics of the sexiest Critics’ Choice Award dresses of all-time!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Olivia’s joke? Did you love it as much as we did? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.