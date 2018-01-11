Olivia Munn Raps Her Way Through The Most Awkward Award Show Opening Ever At Critics’ Choice

Olivia Munn is good at a lot of things… but rapping may not be one of them. The host of the Critics’ Choice Awards had a rocky opening to her gig when she attempted to rap Jay Pharoah.

Olivia Munn is confident, bold and the perfect host for the Critics’ Choice Awards. Women are great at everything they do, because they’re women, but Olivia was made for the role of “Award Show Host.” The actress opened the show with an eccentric, hysterical rap with the help of SNL’s Jay Pharoah, but of course, it wouldn’t have been the start of an awards show without some awkwardness. “I know a ton of people say they don’t really care what the critics think, but I definitely do!” Olivia told the star-studded crowd after introducing some of the biggest films of the evening. “You deserve a big musical number to open your awards show, so that’s exactly what I’m going to give you with Jay Pharaoh. We’re going to have confetti, a gospel choir, everything just for you.” Jay joined Olivia on stage in a gold, sparkling suit, but pulled her aside and loudly told her they needed to “resort to plan B.”

In the awkwardly staged skit, Olivia and Jay acted as if they were unable to fulfill the musical number dream and needed to make up a rap on the spot. Holding an electric keyboard, Jay started the beat and showed off his rap abilities, which weren’t terrible. When it came to Olivia, she purposely struggled through her first verse, before getting herself together and spitting some bars. Following the rap, Olivia had a funny bit where she asked Elisabeth Moss to sign her Handmaid’s Tale bonnet, so she made up for her awkward intro.

There was never a doubt Olivia was going to deliver when it came to her hosting gig. “We are absolutely thrilled to have Olivia hosting this year’s ceremony, and know that she will deliver an entertaining and sharp-witted evening to everyone in the room, and the viewers at home,” BFCA President Joey Berlin said in a statement. “Beyond her skills as an actress, Olivia’s work as an activist within the industry gives her a powerful voice, making her the perfect candidate to lead this night honoring the best and brightest in film and television.” And lead she did, right into a ceremony that will bring awareness to the sexual misconduct issues plaguing Hollywood, The White House, and every other industry, just as the Golden Globes did.

