Nancy Kerrigan Slams Tonya Harding Amid New Movie & TV Special: ‘I Was The Victim’

Things are still pretty awkward between Nancy Kerrigan, 48, and Tonya Harding, 47. Nancy, who was allegedly attacked in 1994 by Harding’s “friends,” claims she is the victim in the story, according to the Boston Globe. When asked about the film I, Tonya, Nancy said, “I’ve been busy. I was at the national [figure skating] championships this week so I didn’t watch the Golden Globes. I haven’t seen the movie. I’m just busy living my life. I was the victim. Like that’s my role in this whole thing. That’s it.” It’s clear the former teammates haven’t really patched things up, but we can’t really blame Nancy.

For those of you who may not know, Kerrigan was viciously struck on the knee during an Olympic practice session. Her attacker was a hitman who was hired by Tonya’s ex-husband Jeff Gillooly and his friend Shawn Eckhart. The reason for the attack was to eliminate Nancy from the competition. So sad! As a result of the hit, Tonya was banned from competing in any USFSA-sponsored event. Tonya was also stripped of her titles including the World Championship title.

Tonya has since revealed that she heard about the plan to attack Nancy two months before it happened. How shocking! “I did overhear them talking about stuff, where, ‘Well, maybe we should take somebody out so we can make sure she gets on the team.’ And I remember telling them, I go, ‘What the hell are you talking about? I can skate,” Tonya said in an interview with ABC News. Despite her involvement, Tonya feels she has done enough apologizing. Although it seems Nancy isn’t ready to bury the hatchet, she does believe they both need to move on. “She’s got her life. I’ve got my life. We both have wonderful lives and that should be all that matters,” Nancy said. Truth and Lies: The Tonya Harding Story premieres, Jan. 11 on ABC at 9 p.m.

