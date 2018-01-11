La La Anthony Flaunts Her Perfect Booty On Instagram — Teasing Carmelo?

There’s nothing like a sexy La La Anthony butt video to end your day, right? The former TRL VJ took to Instagram on Jan. 11 to post a hot boomerang video. Was it meant for Carmelo?

Sadly, La La Anthony, 38, and Carmelo, 33, are still separated, but looking sexy is the best revenge, right? Well, that’s exactly why we think La La’s recent Instagram video was a way for her to tease her basketball player ex. Just three hours ago, La La posted a short Boomerang video of her walking down a hallway in a sexy pair of shiny black pants. Her butt was on full display and written across the screen was: “Look back at it.” Clearly, she’s telling someone to look back at it, and we can only assume the word “it” is referring to her sexy tush. You can see a screen grab from the video below, but if you want to watch it yourself, just click here on a mobile device and watch her Instagram stories.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time the former TRL VJ has appeared to tease her ex with a sexy pic or video. Just a couple weeks ago, she did the same when posing in a black bathing suit in Cabo. Obviously, we don’t know for sure if she’s hoping Carmelo sees these photos and video, but whether you’d like to admit it or not, people generally post things on Instagram for the sake of getting attention. At least, we know we’re guilty of that! Either way, La La looks great and if Carmelo has seen her latest posts on Instagram, then he’s likely kicking himself and trying even harder to win her back!

As we previously learned, EXCLUSIVELY, Carmelo wants to win La La back and he’ll wait as long as he needs to for that to happen. “As long as it’s not a ‘no’ [from her], he’s got the chance to make it a ‘yes.’ He’s up for the challenge, he’s very clear he wants her back and will wait as long as she needs,” our source said not too long ago.

