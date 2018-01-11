Kylie Jenner Traumatized By Wendy Williams’ Cruel Comments: How Kim Is Comforting Her

Kylie Jenner’s devastated after Wendy Williams’ mean comments about her baby’s appearance and her relationship with Travis Scott. Now, Kim Kardashian is stepping in…

Kylie Jenner, 20, is no stranger to harsh critics, especially after growing up on camera. However, now that she’s reportedly pregnant, she has a lot more on her plate to deal with these days. Therefore, when she caught wind of the cruel comments Wendy Williams, 53, aired out on national TV on January 10, she was devastated. Now, “Kylie is traumatized over the whole situation,” a source close to the Kardashian-Jenner family tells HollywoodLife.com. “I’m not sure what upset her more, the comment about Travis not wanting her anymore or the stuff about her baby’s face.” Wendy’s words really hit home for Kylie, as the insider says the young star “was bullied in school.” Luckily, Kylie has a great support system of family and friends to comfort her when she’s down.

Kim Kardashian, 37, is someone who has been in Kylie’s corner since the minute Wendy centered her “Hot Topics” segment around Kylie. “Kim has been comforting Kylie by reminding her of all the mean things Wendy’s even said about her, like the time she predicted that her and Kanye [West, 40] were going to be over right after North [West, 4] was born,” the source reveals,” adding, “That was almost five years ago and now they’re about to welcome their third child.” When it comes down to it, Kim wants Kylie to remember a short, but valuable lesson — “Forget about what Wendy says, and to remember, the best revenge is being happy.” As previously reported, the same source said that upon learning about Wendy’s comments, Kim, who is very protective of Kylie, was furious.

Wendy blasted Kylie during her show on January 10, from the makeup mogul’s relationship, to her pregnancy, and even her alleged plastic surgery, or was Wendy said, “her mid crisis makeover.” The talk show host predicted that Travis Scott, 25, — Kylie’s boyfriend and reported baby daddy — won’t be involved with her when the baby arrives. “He’s probably like, ‘You’re pregnant, figure it out. I’ll pay child support from afar,’” Wendy said. She took things a step further when she added, “Let me tell you something, you can do whatever you want to yourself but the baby is still going to look like the old you, just saying,” after she alluded to Kylie’s apparent plastic surgery procedures. Let us note that Kylie has only admitted to getting lip fillers. It’s been reported that the 20-year-old has undergone a breast augmentation, butt lift and more.

The news of Kylie’s pregnancy broke in September 2017, and she has stepped out of the spotlight ever since. Kylie, Kim, Travis, and the Kardashian-Jenner family have yet to directly address Wendy’s comments; And, the family, including the couple, have yet to confirm the pregnancy reports.

