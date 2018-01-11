Millie Bobby Brown Fangirls Over Kourtney Kardashian & She Gets An Epic Response

OMG! Are Millie Bobby Brown and Kourtney Kardashian about to become BFFs?! See the hilarious tweet that has us thinking they may be!

If you’re a fan of KUWTK, you know that the Kardashians/Jenners love to shake up their salads! This “skill” has caught the eyes of many including, Millie Bobby Brown, 13. Millie took to Twitter to express, “honestly, all I want is for Kourtney K to shake my salad.” I mean, don’t we all? Luckily for Millie, this may actually happen! Kourtney Kardashian, 38, posted a screenshot of Millie’s tweet, and posted it to her Instagram story and wrote “Anytime” over it. Kourtney also liked the tweet proving the two may be gal pals very soon!

If Kourtney and Millie become BFFs, Drake, 31, may have a little competition! Uh oh! Drake and Millie became fast friends after they met backstage at Drake’s Concert in Brisbane, Australia on Nov. 11, 2017. They both posted photos together on their Instagram accounts. So cute! Drake and Millie recently reunited at a Golden Globes after-party where Millie introduced Drake to her co-star Finn Wolfhard, 15.

Millie’s Hollywood friendships don’t end there, she’s also tight with Ariana Grande, 24! Who knew?! Millie screen grabbed a text of her conversation with Ariana, and posted it on her Instagram story! The two were chatting about Millie’s gorgeous Golden Globes dress. Ariana seemed to be obsessing over Millie’s gown and told her it was “soooooo fly.”

HollywoodLifers, Do you think Millie Bobby Brown and Kourtney Kardashian will become BFFs? Let us know your thoughts below!!