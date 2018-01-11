Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Baby Due ‘Any Day Now’: Will Birth Be Filmed For ‘KUWTK’?

The new addition to the West family will be here soon, but will fans be able to see her birth on ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’? Here’s the delivery details!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will be parents of three VERY soon…because their new baby is due “any day now,” according to Entertainment Tonight. The couple is welcoming their third child via surrogate, but don’t expect the little one’s birth to be shown on television. Kim and Kanye are reportedly very adamant that their surrogate’s privacy remains intact, and do not plan on filming their daughter’s birth for the reality show. However, ET reports that the duo is extremely excited and “prepared” for their newest addition, and that Kim plans to be “hands-on from the beginning” with the baby, especially since she won’t have to recover from pregnancy and birth.

Due to complications during her pregnancies with North and Saint West, Kim was unable to carry a third child on her own, which is why she and Kanye opted for surrogacy this time around. However, despite how hard the other pregnancies were, Kim’s admitted that using a surrogate has come with it’s own set of difficulties she didn’t expect. “I think it is so much harder to go through it this way because you are not really in control,” she told ET in November. “You know, obviously, you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but it is still…knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not, you know, my baby now…it’s hard for me.”

Kim also previously revealed that the surrogate didn’t even know she was carrying Kim Kardashian’s baby at first. Once she found out, though, the two developed a close relationship, and Kim has slammed rumors that there’s a feud between them. Phew!

