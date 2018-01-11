Kim Kardashian Fears Bonding ‘Won’t Come As Naturally’ With Surrogate Baby: ‘This Is New For Her’

While Kim Kardashian already has 2 kids, she’s never dealt with surrogacy before. Fearing she won’t be connected to her newborn, the star’s desperate to bond!

Kim Kardashian, 37, has wanted a third child for a while. But now that she and Kanye West‘s, 40, surrogate could give birth at “any” moment, the reality star is beginning to get nervous! Expressing in the past that surrogacy is “harder” than carrying your own baby, we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY that Kim’s greatest fear is that she won’t be able to bond with her newborn daughter — all because she didn’t deliver her herself. Something else that’s really stressing Kim out is just the fact that she’s never had a surrogate baby before, and she’s about to enter unknown territory! Click here to see adorable pics of the Kardashian kids.

“Kim does have some fears about bonding with her child, this is all new for her, she doesn’t know what to expect,” a friend of Kim’s told HollywoodLife.com. “When she had North [4] and Saint [2], she had carried them in her belly, so she was fully bonded to them by the time they were born. She’s scared that bond won’t come as naturally with this new baby.” We can totally see why this new unknown is nerve-wracking for Kim, but we have a feeling that once the little one comes along, everything will seem natural and normal. In the meantime though, Kim has apparently been considering breastfeeding as a way to bond with her new daughter.

“It’s medically possible for her to do it,” our insider explained. “There are steps to take, like she’ll have to take hormones and special vitamins, and she’ll have to start pumping before the baby is born. It’s a lot, but she’s very open to doing it because she wants the special bond that comes with breastfeeding.” Whatever it takes I guess, right?

Suddenly Kim’s past remarks about the difficulties of surrogacy seem to take on a whole new meaning. Back in November, the expectant mom told ET that sitting back and watching someone else carry her baby was even harder than actually being pregnant! “Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong. I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control,” she said.

“And, you know, obviously you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but it is still … knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not, you know, my baby now, it’s hard for me. So, it’s definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Kim’s worries are justified? Or do you think everything will be ok once the baby arrives?