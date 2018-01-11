Kim Kardashian Slams Rob For Revenge Fight With Chyna: ‘He Should Have Controlled Himself’

Kim Kardashian is NOT happy with how Rob has been handling the drama with Blac Chyna, and she totally goes off on him in this new ‘KUWTK’ clip!

Looks like we’ll finally get an inside look at what really went down between Blac Chyna, 29, and Rob Kardashian, 30, last July — but it won’t be pretty. Kim Kardashian, 37, vents about her brother to Khloe Kardashian, 33, in this clip from the Jan. 14 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians! Watch it above.

“Did you see how I just like went off on Rob in our group text? I couldn’t take it,” Kim says to Khloe, who suggests they focus on the positive. However, the Revenge Body star admits that the negative is “all of this other s–t right now.”

“The negative is just that like as Rob having sisters, he should just know better,” Kim adds, obviously referring to Rob and Chyna’s explosive fight that spanned just about every social media platform. “He should have just, like, controlled himself,” she complains.

“So Rob and Chyna have officially broken up, but they obviously still have to communicate for the custody of Dream,” Khloe also explains in a confessional. “They’re still having a hard time getting along. The legal battle that has been going on between the two of them has been super frustrating. I feel like this is escalating to a place that none of us could have ever imagined.” Catch up on the best moments from Season 14 of KUWTK.

The new two-part Keeping Up With the Kardashians ep airs Sunday and Monday at 9/8c on E!

