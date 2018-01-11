Kim Kardashian Finally Putting Paris Robbery Behind Her?: Flaunts Grills On Snapchat

Kim Kardashian shocks fans by posting photos with grills, after she vowed not to flaunt pricey, luxury items following her 2016 Paris robbery. Has she finally moved past the traumatic experience?

Kim Kardashian, 37, is making great strides in her recovery after being robbed at gunpoint in October 2016 while in Paris. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to both Instagram and Snapchat on January 10, where she flaunted her new grill, which read “KIM” on her bottom teeth. Kim posed with Spanish model and DJ, Sita Abellan with her long, blonde hair down. “Look what I’m doing today, guys,” Kim said before she shocked fans with her new piece of bling. The last time Kim was spotted with a grill, was during the same week she was robbed; Kim flaunted grills on Snapchat. Watch below!

It’s unclear how Sita Abellan — who garnered internet fame when she appeared in the 2015 music video for Rihanna’s “B—h Better Have My Money” — and Kim became friends. However, she must be someone Kim trusts since she keeps her circle close after her Paris robbery. As you may know, Kim was robbed of $10 million worth of jewelry, two cell phones, and her $4 million engagement ring Kanye West, 40 gave her, while she was at Paris Fashion Week on October 3, 2016. She was alone in her bedroom when masked men made their way into her luxury apartment. Kim was tied up with duck-tape placed over her mouth, where she was held at gunpoint. Despite making it out alive and injury free, the mother of two [with one on the way] — North, 4, and Saint West, 1 — was left with the memory of the traumatic experience.

When she returned home, Kim vowed that she may never wear jewelry again. “I feel like that was so meant to happen to me, I’m such a different person,” she told Ellen DeGeneres in her first TV interview in April 2017, since the robbery. “I feel like things happen in your life to teach you things. It’s probably no secret, you see us on the show being flashy and I was definitely materialistic before… But, I’m so happy that my kids get this me … I just don’t care about that stuff anymore. Kim went on to detail the frightening events that occurred that night, later adding that she wasn’t sure if she’d ever wear jewelry again after the robbery. “I truly don’t know if I’d ever feel comfortable again,” she admitted. However, it looks like she’s finally ready to take back the once normal part of her life.

