Kieffer Delp Arrested: Jenelle Evans’ Ex Caught In PA Meth Lab Drug Bust

Teen Mom' star Kieffer Delp has been arrested for allegedly operating a meth lab.

Woah?! Teen Mom star Kieffer Delp, 28, has been arrested after police uncovered a suspected meth lab in McKees Rocks, PA. Kieffer, who was one of Jenelle Evans‘ earliest boyfriends on the MTV show, was the only person taken into custody during the shocking bust. The set-up was discovered in the former reality TV star’s basement apartment in which he lived alone, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. While the authorities had no comment about the size of the lab, residents had to be evacuated from the building because there was a strong, lingering odor inside. He is now facing felony charges related to manufacturing and distributing methamphetamines and the improper disposal of chemicals.

This isn’t Kieffer’s first run-in with the law. In Oct. 2013, the reality star was arrested for breaking and entering into Jenelle’s home. The incident came on the heels of him being busted for operating his car with a license that hadn’t been renewed. He ended up being charged for breaking and entering and driving with an expired license. An arrest warrant at the time said he damaged property including doors, door frames and walls while trying to get into his ex’s home.

