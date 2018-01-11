Kendall Jenner Confirms She Definitely Wants Kids: Will She Follow Kylie & Get Pregnant Next?

Kendall Jenner just revealed that she wants kids! But how soon exactly!? Here’s the details!

Everyone’s favorite supermodel Kendall Jenner, 22, just went totally nude for a photo spread in Harper’s Bazaar and we have to say — it is stunning! She also sat down for an interview with the publication (conducted by none other than pal Cara Delevingne, 25!), during which, she confirmed that she does indeed plan to be a mother one day! OMG! Does this mean she’s going to be following in her sis Kylie Jenner‘s, 20, footsteps soon?! Head here for loads more photos of Kendall!

The revelation came when when asked how she’d handle a son or daughter wanting to be famous and fashion-forward like their mother. “I think I’ll definitely put an age limit on it and try to keep them away from it as much as possible,” she answered. “I always loved being able to play in my yard with my animals, and my dog, and my friends. It’s going to be interesting to see what the world is like when I do have kids. But I definitely don’t plan on having them anytime soon.”

Kendall also shared her thoughts on social media amid 2018’s social and political turbulence. “I think Instagram is still a fun place for the most part,” she said. “I like going on and seeing what people are up to, but I mostly follow stupid accounts with pictures of puppies and little baby animals and people saving animals. Forget about Twitter, which is so not fun these days. It just makes me sad.” Hear hear!

Although her embracing the idea of motherhood is HUGE, our favorite answer from the reality star came when she was asked what she’d like to be doing in 22 years: “I hope to have a family, and I hope to be in love. I just want light and happiness and love.”

