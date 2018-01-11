Kendall Jenner Completely Naked & Covered In Plastic Inside ‘BAZAAR’ — See Sexy Pics

WOW! This is Kendall like we’ve never seen her before! Click to see her most revealing photo shoot ever!

Kendall Jenner, 22, appears completely naked in the February 2018 issue of Harper’s BAZAAR. Wearing a see-through rain coat and boots by Chanel, she lounges on a couch being splashed with water and rocking a bold, red lip! She’s interviewed in the magazine by fellow model and friend Cara Delevingne. They talk about the pressures of everyone knowing your name and Kendall’s anxiety. Of the insurmountable pressure to be perfect in the public eye, Kendall says: “Some days I just want to go live on a farm and not talk to anyone and just exist in the middle of nowhere. I would literally have tons [of animals]. I’d have seven horses because I feel like that’s a reasonable amount of horses to love and take care of, and sheep and goats and chickens and dogs — like, 10 dogs. But no cats because I’m not a cat person, unless they’re Savannah cats, which are like little cheetahs.”

About what keeps her up at night, Kendall says, “It’s funny you ask that because I have such debilitating anxiety because of everything going on that I literally wake up in the middle of the night with full-on panic attacks. Where do I even start? Everything is so horrible, it’s hard to name one thing. I just think that the world needs so much love. I wish I had the power to send Cupid around the planet, as cheesy as that sounds. You go online and you see everyone saying the worst things to each other, and it’s hard to stay positive. It’s hard not to get eaten alive by all the negativity.”

Kendall was thrust into the spotlight for attending the Golden Globes on January 7. Some said she had no business being there. Others focused on her plumped up lips, and trolls also commented about her acne.

