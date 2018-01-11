Are Snooki & Jionni LaValle Divorcing? — Fans Fear A Split Because He’s Not On New ‘Jersey Shore’

Snooki’s husband won’t be on the new season of ‘Jersey Shore,’ and fans are worried that it might mean they’re headed for a split. See his response to the rumor!

The Jersey Shore cast is headed back to television with their new show Jersey Shore Family Vacation, but Snooki’s husband, Jionni LaValle, won’t be joining them. It doesn’t mean the couple is divorcing, though! Jionni simply doesn’t want to be on reality television..and he took to Instagram to slam rumors of a breakup. “My wife is filming a scene packing up and leaving for her new show and I AM CHOOSING TO NOT be on TV because I simply DO NOT like it,” he wrote. “Nicole and I are doing great and became even stronger than ever while raising our beautiful kids. HOWEVER you will not see me on her reality show.”

He went on to explain that reality television was never part of his career plan, but he completely respects his wife’s decision to continue to put herself in front of the cameras. “I own my own business and work hard at it, that’s what I do,” he continued. “My wife is a reality star and works hard at that, that’s what she does. We ARE not divorced. For the HATERS I hope this message finds you and confuses you even more about life and for the FANS of my wife and her show…I got your back!!!” Well, that certainly puts any speculation to rest!

At the end of 2017, it was confirmed that Snooki and her Jersey Shore castmates, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jenni “JWow” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese and Paul “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio would be returning to MTV this year. Sammi Giancola is the only cast member who decided not to return. Things have obviously changed for these reality stars since their days on the Jersey Shore, and we can’t wait to see where they’re at now!

