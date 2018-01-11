Teresa Giucide Slams Split Rumors After She Posts Photo With Divorce Lawyer

Teresa Giudice is explaining those divorce rumors! After posting a cryptic Instagram photo with an attorney, the ‘RHONJ’ star reveals the reason behind the photo-op.

Teresa Giudice, 45, wants us all to know that her marriage is just fine, thank you very much. The Real Housewives Of New Jersey star rose some eyebrows when she posted a photo of her with divorce attorney Loren La Forge-Kyriakoulis on Instagram with the caption, “Getting good advice.” While the note has since been changed to “Dinner with a great friend lots of laughs” she officially cleared the air when she stopped by Andy Cohen‘s show Watch What Happens Live.

When a caller asked her about the photo with her “divorce lawyer,” Teresa corrected her saying, “my friend” before explaining what really went down. “I was helping her,” Teresa said. “If anyone is getting a divorce, she’s a great divorce attorney to call.” When Andy pointed out that her caption made it seem like she was the one seeking her friend’s advice, Teresa noted that she did change her message since it seemed misleading. “I changed the caption because everyone was like ‘Oh, you’re getting a divorce!’ Come on, it’s like everybody always thinks the worst,” she added. “And what’s the matter with two women, sitting together, shooting the breeze, talking about what’s going on?” Basically, Teresa is NOT getting a divorce, but if you need a good attorney, she can set you up!

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time the reality star had to defend her marriage to Joe Giudice, 45. Reports of a breakup surfaced in Aug. 2017 stating that Tre was enjoying her independent life while her husband serves a 41-month prison sentence. Teresa slammed the reports to Bravo a few days later saying that even though it’s been difficult being apart, they still “talk everyday on the phone” and she visits him a few times per month. So, no need to worry! Teresa’s relationship is still going strong and she doesn’t actually need any advice from a divorce attorney!

