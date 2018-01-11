Vintage Celeb ‘Got Milk?’ Ads You Forgot About, But Need To Relive On National Milk Day

Got Milk? That used to be the question on everyone’s lips in the 90s and early 00s — especially your favorite celebs. Look back at the coolest vintage milk ads here!

Why do we suddenly have a craving for a cold glass of milk? Fun fact: January 11 is National Milk Day, and while it’s not exactly a well-known holiday (nobody we know gets today off!), we feel it’s definitely worth celebrating. What better way than to ring in this overlooked holiday than by remember those ubiquitous Got Milk? ads that plastered public walls and jumped out from magazine pages. Nickelodeon Magazine? You couldn’t get away from ’em. You can see the best ads in our gallery above!

Here’s a little background for younger readers who may not have seen these every day of their lives. In 1993, an advertising firm launched a campaign publicized by The Milk Processor Education Program, recruiting celebrities and famous fictional characters, like the Rugrats and the Muppets, to tell their fans how good milk was for their health, and to boost milk sales in the United States. The ads all featured the celeb wearing a milk mustache, no matter what they were doing — posing, singing, playing sports, the list goes on. The campaign officially ended in 2014, but the Got Milk? posters definitely lost popularity sometime in the early 00s.

Taylor Swift‘s 2008 ad is one of our favorites. Taylor’s still in her curly-haired, country star phase, and the copy on the ad is pretty hilarious. It calls drinking milk a “Swift Pick,” and Taylor claims that she drinks three glasses of milk every day to stay healthy. Who does that?? Angelina Jolie is another great one. Dressed in her full Tomb Raider gear in 2003, she claims that drinking milk is the way she got her amazing body. The Backstreet Boys, in their 1998 prime, credit their success to drinking milk.

