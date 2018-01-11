Gal Gadot Accepts #SeeHer Award Through Tears At Critics’ Choice & Vows ‘Never To Be Silenced’

What a wonderful speech! Gal Gadot took the stage to accept her #SeeHer Award at the Critics’ Choice Awards, and her message was incredibly inspiring!

Now, that’s how you rally the troops! After being presented the #SeeHer Award at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards, Gal Gadot, 32, brought down the house with her acceptance speech that she emotionally fought through tears to deliver. After walking onstage to thunderous applause, Gal spread a message of positivity and strength, saying, “There were eight other films in [the] top 100 which were directed by females. So although this is progress, but there’s still a long way to go.” She finished her speech stating, “As artists and filmmakers, I believe that it’s not only our job to entertain but our duty to inspire and educate for love and respect. In the past weeks and months, we’ve been witnessing a movement in our industry and society, and I want to share this award with all the women and men who stand for what’s right, standing for those who can’t stand or speak for themselves. My promise and commitment to all of you is that I will never be silenced and we will continue to band together to make strides uniting for equality. Thank you very, very much.” Seriously, she just became the Oprah of this award’s show in the best way possible. Considering the fact that the award is meant to “recognize the importance of accurately portraying women across the entertainment landscape,” we can think of no one more deserving of such an honor than Gal, whose performance in Wonder Woman and whose advocacy work outside her titular role in the comic-book film has inspired women across several generations. Watch Gal’s whole speech below!

After it was announced that the Wonder Woman star would be the award’s second honoree ever, a Critics’ Choice Awards spokesperson said, “Gadot broke through this year as a powerful voice advocating for women, not only on screen as the iconic Wonder Woman, but in life as well, using her platform to encourage those in the entertainment industry and beyond to strive for fairness and parity across genders.” Congrats, Gal!

While attending the 2018 Golden Globes, Gal wore black cropped blazer and a black dressed in solidarity for the Time’s Up movement. Click here to see pics of sexiest Critics’ Choice Awards outfits of all-time!

