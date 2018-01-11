Firefly: Eminem, Kendrick Lamar & Arctic Monkeys Headlining Music Festival — Full Lineup

Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Arctic Monkeys, and The Killers are leading the Firefly Music Festival lineup, so…take our money. Here’s the full list!

The 2018 Firefly Music Festival is happening from June 14-17 at The Woodlands of Dover, DE, and as usual, it’s got the best alt/indie lineup in town. Eminem, 45, and Kendrick Lamar, 30, will be leading the bill with Arctic Monkeys and The Killers. This is the first Arctic Monkeys tour date announced since 2014, so perhaps an album is coming this year! We can only hope.

General Admission and VIP passes will be on sale Friday, Jan. 12 starting at 10:00 AM EST. GA passes will be available for a special one-day price starting at $269, so don’t sleep on it! Dust off your camping gear and get your tix here.

ODESZA, Lil Wayne, Logic, Martin Garrix, SZA, alt-J, Portugal. The Man, Foster the People, MGMT, Mike D (DJ set), Alex Lahey, LIGHTS, Marian Hill, Vance Joy, Big Gigantic, Jimmy Eat World, Chromeo, Cold War Kids, Lord Huron, Royal Blood, Cheat Codes, Lizzo, Warren G, PNB Rock, Blackbear, San Holo, Lil Xan and tons more will all be performing! As usual, you can expect amazing food options and fun festival attractions, too.

Check out the full Firefly Music Festival lineup:

HollywoodLifers, are you heading to the Woodlands this year? Tell us what you think about the lineup!