Ellen DeGeneres’ Dad Dies At 92: Watch Her Share The Emotional News On Live TV

So sad. Ellen DeGeneres just revealed that her father Elliott DeGeneres passed away. Here’s all the details on his death and her response.

While taping on Jan. 11, Ellen DeGeneres revealed to her studio audience she her father Elliott DeGeneres passed away this week. “I mentioned yesterday, when I was talking about all the mudslides that are going on in my community of Montecito, which is heartbreaking, I said I’ve got a lot going on in my life. In addition to what’s going on in Montecito…I lost my father this week,” the comedian said. See more photos of Ellen right here.

“He was 92 years old, he had a good long life,” she said. “And he lived his life exactly how he wanted. He was Christian Science his entire life. He never had medicine his whole life. Never went to a doctor. I never had a vaccination, we never had medicine growing up and he lived to be 92. He was very proud of me. He loved the show. And he was a kind man, a very accepting man. There wasn’t a bone of judgment in his body.”

Ellen went on to share a touching story about her first visit to the Warner Brother’s lot, where she now hosts her show. “We only took one family vacation. When I was a little girl, we came to this lot. To the Warner Brother’s lot and took the tour and went around. And now I work on the Warner Brother’s lot and I have my own stage with my name on it, so he was really proud of that,” she shared. Ellen and her family were sadly forced to move her father into a facility in La Jolla, California after he fell and broke his hip in Nov. of last year, according to Radar Online.

“Before he passed away I got to talk to him, so I got to say goodbye to him,” Ellen added, her voice wavering. “I left, I was leaving the building and there was a rainbow over the Warner Brother’s studio… Pretty amazing.” She then showed her audience the touching photo she took of a rainbow perfect hanging over her sound stage.

This week, at the age of 92, my father Elliott DeGeneres passed away. He lived a good long life. It wasn’t unexpected. I was able to say goodbye. pic.twitter.com/L0zEJJNPrq — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 11, 2018

When I was a kid, my dad took us on one vacation to Warner Bros. Studios. He loved this business. He loved that I was in it. When he died, I saw this rainbow over the stage they named for me. pic.twitter.com/QQswe3mwfi — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 12, 2018

HollywoodLifers, share your thoughts and condolences for Ellen and her family in the comments section below.