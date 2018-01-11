Critics’ Choice Awards: The Sexiest Dresses Of All Time — See Gorgeous Pics

So exciting! The 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards are tonight, Jan. 11, so we figured there was no better time than now to take a look back at the sexiest dresses to ever grace the event’s red carpet!

Award show season is upon us, and that means A LOT of gorgeous dresses! We’ve seen our fair share of amazing gowns over the years at the Critics’ Choice Awards, so we thought we’d take a look back at the ones that stood out to the most to us! Everyone knows you can’t go wrong with a little black dress, right? Nicole Kidman, 50, wore a simple yet elegant black dress with cutouts at last year’s Critics’ Choice Awards. Her dress showed off the actress’ long legs and toned tummy! Speaking of black dresses and cutouts, Emma Stone, 29, wore a sexy black dress that tied around her neck and featured cutouts around her hips — it was so stunning! But they’re not the only ones to make our list.

Throwing it back to 2009, Katy Perry, 33, wore an interesting choice on the carpet! She singer rocked a lingerie type silk dress with lots of fringe and fur! Did we mention this dress was also turquoise? Way to make a statement, Katy! Back in 2005, Emmy Rossum, 31, also wore some sexy silk on the red carpet. She paired her long, silver dress with a silver clutch, a bracelet, and curly hair, super glam!

Amanda Bynes, 31, also made an appearance at the Critics’ Choice Awards — in 2009 — as Barbie! The actress wore a skin-tight bright pink mini dress, with super high pumps, and long blonde hair! And while we’re on the subject of short dresses, Modern Family actress Ariel Winter, 19, wore a short and sassy white dress on the carpet, while accessorizing her look with silver pumps and red hair!

