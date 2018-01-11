Critics’ Choice Awards 2018 Winners: ‘Stranger Things’ & More

It’s time! While The Shape of Water leads the way with 14 nominations at the Critics’ Choice Awards, who will walk away a big winner at the show? Find the full list here!

Let’s get to this! As Critics’ Choice Awards got into full swing on Jan 11, many of your faves were up for big awards! Movies like The Shape Of Water, Dunkirk, Get Out & Lady Bird were all vying for the top prize for flick of the year. Meanwhile, your favorite shows like Handmaid’s Tale, Stranger Things and Game Of Thrones faced off to be crowned against The Crown as the best show on the small screen. So, who came out a big winner?

At the top of the night, Disney/Pixar’s Coco got early wins for best Animated Film and Best Song. Meanwhile, Dad Of the Year David Harbour won for best Supporting Actor for his work as Chief Jim Hopper on Stranger Things! Then, right after, Alexander Skarsgard took the Best Supporting Actor for TV movie! Congrats guys! Check out the fill list below to see who else is a big winner !

BEST PICTURE

The Big Sick

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Florida Project

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Post

The Shape of Water — Winner

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST DIRECTOR

Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird

Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk

Luca Guadagnino – Call Me By Your Name

Jordan Peele – Get Out

Steven Spielberg – The Post

BEST ACTOR

Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name

James Franco – The Disaster Artist

Jake Gyllenhaal – Stronger

Tom Hanks – The Post

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out

Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread

Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour — WINNER

BEST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain – Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie – I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

Meryl Streep – The Post

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project

Armie Hammer – Call Me By Your Name

Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water

Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — Winner

Patrick Stewart – Logan

Michael Stuhlbarg – Call Me by Your Name

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Mary J. Blige – Mudbound

Hong Chau – Downsizing

Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip

Holly Hunter – The Big Sick

Allison Janney – I, Tonya — Winner

Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Dunkirk

Lady Bird

Mudbound

The Post

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — WINNER

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Mckenna Grace – Gifted

Dafne Keen – Logan

Brooklynn Prince – The Florida Project — WINNER

Millicent Simmonds – Wonderstruck

Jacob Tremblay – Wonder

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor – The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird

Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani – The Big Sick

Liz Hannah and Josh Singer – The Post

Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Jordan Peele – Get Out — WINNER

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

James Ivory – Call Me by Your Name — WINNER

Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber – The Disaster Artist

Dee Rees and Virgil Williams – Mudbound

Aaron Sorkin – Molly’s Game

Jack Thorne, Steve Conrad, Stephen Chbosky – Wonder

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

The Breadwinner

Coco — WINNER

Despicable Me 3

The LEGO Batman Movie

Loving Vincent

BEST ACTION MOVIE

Baby Driver

Logan

Thor: Ragnarok

War for the Planet of the Apes

Wonder Woman — Winner

BEST COMEDY

The Big Sick

The Disaster Artist

Girls Trip

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Steve Carell – Battle of the Sexes

James Franco – The Disaster Artist

Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Ragnarok

Kumail Nanjiani – The Big Sick

Adam Sandler – The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip

Zoe Kazan – The Big Sick

Margot Robbie – I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

Emma Stone – Battle of the Sexes

BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE

Blade Runner 2049

Get Out

It

The Shape of Water

BEST SONG

“Evermore” – Beauty and the Beast

“Mystery of Love” – Call Me by Your Name

“Remember Me” – Coco — WINNER

“Stand Up for Something” – Marshall

“This Is Me” – The Greatest Showman

Best Drama Series

American Gods (Starz)

The Crown (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)– WINNER

Paul Giamatti – Billions (Showtime)

Freddie Highmore – Bates Motel (A&E)

Ian McShane – American Gods (Starz)

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan (Showtime)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander (Starz)

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Claire Foy – The Crown (Netflix)

Tatiana Maslany – Orphan Black (BBC America)

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Robin Wright – House of Cards (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Bobby Cannavale – Mr. Robot (USA)

Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)

Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones (HBO)

David Harbour – Stranger Things (Netflix) — WINNER

Delroy Lindo – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Michael McKean – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson – American Gods (Starz)

Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones (HBO)

Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Cush Jumbo – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Margo Martindale – Sneaky Pete (Amazon)

Chrissy Metz – This Is Us (NBC)

Best Comedy Series

The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Black-ish (ABC)

GLOW (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Modern Family (ABC)

Patriot (Amazon)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish (ABC)

Aziz Ansari – Master of None (Netflix)

Hank Azaria – Brockmire (IFC)

Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)

Thomas Middleditch – Silicon Valley (HBO)

Randall Park – Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell – The Good Place (NBC)

Alison Brie – GLOW (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Sutton Foster – Younger (TV Land)

Ellie Kemper – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Constance Wu – Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Walton Goggins – Vice Principals (HBO) — WINNER

Sean Hayes – Will & Grace (NBC)

Marc Maron – GLOW (Netflix)

Kumail Nanjiani – Silicon Valley (HBO)

Ed O’Neill – Modern Family (ABC)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Mayim Bialik – The Big Bang Theory (CBS) — WINNER

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)

Jenifer Lewis – Black-ish (ABC)

Alessandra Mastronardi – Master of None (Netflix)

Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Best Limited Series

American Vandal (Netflix)

Big Little Lies (HBO)

Fargo (FX)

Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Godless (Netflix)

The Long Road Home (National Geographic)

Best Movie Made for TV

Flint (Lifetime)

I Am Elizabeth Smart (Lifetime)

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (HBO)

Sherlock: The Lying Detective (PBS)

The Wizard of Lies (HBO) — WINNER

Best Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

Jeff Daniels – Godless (Netflix)

Robert De Niro – The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

Ewan McGregor – Fargo (FX)

Jack O’Connell – Godless (Netflix)

Evan Peters – American Horror Story: Cult (FX)

Bill Pullman – The Sinner (USA)

Jimmy Tatro – American Vandal (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

Jessica Biel – The Sinner (USA)

Alana Boden – I Am Elizabeth Smart (Lifetime)

Carrie Coon – Fargo (FX)

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies (HBO) — WINNER

Jessica Lange – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

Johnny Flynn – Genius (National Geographic)

Benito Martinez – American Crime (ABC)

Alfred Molina – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Alexander Skarsgård – Big Little Lies (HBO) — WINNER

David Thewlis – Fargo (FX)

Stanley Tucci – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

Judy Davis – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Laura Dern – Big Little Lies (HBO) — WINNER

Jackie Hoffman – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Regina King – American Crime (ABC)

Michelle Pfeiffer – The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

Mary Elizabeth Winstead – Fargo (FX)

