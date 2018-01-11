Camila Cabello Tears Up Over Fifth Harmony’s Harsh VMAs Diss: ‘I Wasn’t Expecting It’

Fifth Harmony threw some major shade towards Camila Cabello at the 2017 MTV VMAs. None were more shook than Camila, who said the ‘petty’ diss left her feeling ‘hurt.’

Eight months after Camila Cabello, 20, left Fifth Harmony, her four ex-band mates –Dinah Jane, 20, Normani Kordei, 21, Ally Brooke, 24, and Lauren Jauregui, 21 – and a fifth woman stood on stage at The Forum in California for the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. Right before the Aug. 27 performance began, the unknown woman went flying off the elevated platform as if she was hit by a truck. Only four remained. This stunt left many viewers absolutely stunned, including Camila herself! “It definitely hurt my feelings,” told The New York Times, as her “eyes welled up as she recalled” watching her former friends trash her like that.

“I wasn’t expecting it, I wasn’t prepared for it — especially because at that point I’d moved on from it. I was just like, ‘What? Why?’” Well, it seems eight months wasn’t enough time for Ally, Normani, Dinah and Lauren to move on. After gathering herself during The New York Times interview, Camilla decided to focus less on painful past and more towards a happy future. “I have to make space for the good stuff to happen in my life. I don’t like holding onto the past, especially when it’s stuff that, in my opinion, is just petty.”

While that “petty” gesture was enough to bring a tear to Camila’s eye, she has plenty of reasons to smile. Since leaving the group on Dec. 18, 2016, Camila has found success as a solo artist. She had a hit record with her song “Havana,” and her first album as a solo artist, Camilla, will be hitting the streets (or the Internet) on Jan. 12. The record is infused with tonal or lyrical references to her Latin heritage. She took inspiration from the songs she listened to as a child, before “[blending] those sounds with auteur pop of artists like her friends Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran,” per the Times.

“I feel like the best way to come up with something new and different is just to be the you-est you possible,” Camila said. “If you pull from all the different little parts of yourself, nobody can replicate that.” Though, it seems that enough time might have passed since Fifth Harmony tried to “replicate” Camila to heal their wounds, as Lauren and Camila were spotted chatting backstage at the Z100 Jingle Ball on Dec. 8. Perhaps Lauren will be one of the first to download Camila’s album when it drops?

