BTS Wins Album Of The Year At The Golden Disc Awards & Their Fans Are Stoked

YONHAP/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
SOUTH KOREA OUT Mandatory Credit: Photo by YONHAP/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9313385b) South Korean boy group BTS poses for a photo at the 32nd Golden Disk Awards in Goyang, northwest of Seoul, South Korea, 10 January 2018. 32nd Golden Disk Awards in Goyang, Korea - 10 Jan 2018
South Korean boy band 'Bangtan Boys, BTS' members pose as they arrive for the 32st annual Golden Disk Awards ceremony at the KINTEX in Goyang City, South Korea, 10 January 2018. The Golden Disc Awards is recognized as the most traditional music awards ceremony in South Korea, with an award ceremony to select the best albums, singers and producers in the Korean pop scene. 32nd Golden Disk Awards in Goyang, Korea - 10 Jan 2018
In this photo released by Warner Bros., a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is seen at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)
In this photo released by Warner Bros., a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is seen at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)
BTS took home the Disk Daesang award, also known as Album of the Year award, at the 2018 Golden Disc Awards. The A.R.M.Y. flooded Twitter with sweet messages over BTS’s latest achievement!

BTS won the Disk Daesang award for their album, Love Yourself: Her, at K-pop’s Golden Disc Awards on Jan. 11. As soon as the boy band won Album of the Year, they immediately became a global trending topic on Twitter. BTS also won Disk Bonsang and Digital Bonsang. They even performed one of their hit “Spring Day” on night one of the ceremony! Basically, it was a great night for BTS and the A.R.M.Y.!

Congrats, BTS! In their acceptance speech for the Disk Daesang award, RM and JK thanked the A.R.M.Y. on behalf of the whole band for all the love and support. So sweet! The BTS A.R.M.Y. is one of the most popular fandoms in the world, so it wasn’t a surprise when so many of their fans hit up Twitter after BTS won big. Check out some of the best tweets below.

So what’s next for BTS? The band hasn’t officially announced 2018 tour dates yet, but it’s only a matter of time. “We will visit more cities, and I think we will definitely be like, adding more stages. I don’t know the particular time of when we will be coming back [to the U.S.], but it will definitely be doper and bigger,” RM told Entertainment Tonight before the 2017 AMAs.

HollywoodLife.com also spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the band at the AMAs, and they revealed one artist they hope to collaborate with in the future: Shawn Mendes! BTS has accomplished so much, but they still have some big goals they want to achieve. RM told us they want to “return and win an AMA. And to perform all around the world.”

