BTS Wins Album Of The Year At The Golden Disc Awards & Their Fans Are Stoked

BTS took home the Disk Daesang award, also known as Album of the Year award, at the 2018 Golden Disc Awards. The A.R.M.Y. flooded Twitter with sweet messages over BTS’s latest achievement!

BTS won the Disk Daesang award for their album, Love Yourself: Her, at K-pop’s Golden Disc Awards on Jan. 11. As soon as the boy band won Album of the Year, they immediately became a global trending topic on Twitter. BTS also won Disk Bonsang and Digital Bonsang. They even performed one of their hit “Spring Day” on night one of the ceremony! Basically, it was a great night for BTS and the A.R.M.Y.!

Congrats, BTS! In their acceptance speech for the Disk Daesang award, RM and JK thanked the A.R.M.Y. on behalf of the whole band for all the love and support. So sweet! The BTS A.R.M.Y. is one of the most popular fandoms in the world, so it wasn’t a surprise when so many of their fans hit up Twitter after BTS won big. Check out some of the best tweets below.

So what’s next for BTS? The band hasn’t officially announced 2018 tour dates yet, but it’s only a matter of time. “We will visit more cities, and I think we will definitely be like, adding more stages. I don’t know the particular time of when we will be coming back [to the U.S.], but it will definitely be doper and bigger,” RM told Entertainment Tonight before the 2017 AMAs.

HollywoodLife.com also spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the band at the AMAs, and they revealed one artist they hope to collaborate with in the future: Shawn Mendes! BTS has accomplished so much, but they still have some big goals they want to achieve. RM told us they want to “return and win an AMA. And to perform all around the world.”

Jan. 11th, 2017 Golden Disc Awards – Album @BTS_twt Bonsang acceptance speech pic.twitter.com/FnYQBJxLEp — 아미살롱(ex.jiminishell) (@BTSARMY_Salon) January 11, 2018

HER is only four month's old when she proved that she is the best album of the year,of the life,of the world HER is that bitch hands down #방탄소년단_대상_축하해 — ashe (@taehyungjd_) January 11, 2018

throw back to BTS beginnings, 7 puzzled, anxious, nervous and uncertain boys with tiny dreams but bigger passion and love for what they do, I can't believe how much they've grown and how much things they achieved, BTS are my enormous source of inspiration#방탄소년단_대상_축하해 pic.twitter.com/eNswhSCzf6 — r a j a e (@kinqjeons) January 11, 2018

look at their reactions when they won the daesang, namjoon almost flipped the chair with his butt. im so proud of our boys, they've come so far and they will keep going forward!

#방탄소년단_대상_축하해 #iHeartAwards #BestBoyBand #BTS @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/jpxDeBp6EM — 承 tan-ah ♡ (@taesnowhite) January 11, 2018

You know the most thing i like about BTS winning is their group hug, like even before they do anything the first thing they think about is hug each other after winning,i love this family so much they worked together to rise together #방탄소년단_대상_축하해 — ally (@llegendkarla) January 11, 2018

HollywoodLifers, is BTS your favorite band? Who is your favorite member? Let us know!