Brooklynn Prince, 7, Tearfully Accepts Her Critics’ Choice & Invites Fellow Nominees Out For Ice Cream

This is so cute! 7-year-old Brooklynn Prince accepted her first Critics’ Choice award through tears, and also offered to bring her fellow nominees to ice cream after the show!

Try to get through this without crying, I dare you! Brooklynn Prince, the adorable 7-year-old star of The Florida Project, broke down in tears while accepting her Critics’ Choice Award for Best Young Actress. Brooklynn could be heard hiccuping through her tears as the crowd gave her a roaring applause. “Wow, this is such a big honor,” she whimpered on stage, while accepting the award. “All the nominees are great, you guys are awesome, we can all go get ice cream after this.” Her adorable comment got tons of laughs, of course.

“God, I would like to thank you for this wonderful opportunity, and I would like to thank [director] Sean [Baker] for giving me this wonderful opportunity to be his Moonee,” Brooklynn continued. She also thanked her “awesome” family and her “team,” which also go laughs from the audience. “I would like to dedicate this award to all the Moonees out there,” she added, referring to the impoverished families, like the one she plays at the center of the Sean Baker’s film. “Guys, this is a real problem. You need to go out there and help. Thank you so much.”

The Florida Project, which also stars Williem Dafoe and Bria Vinaite, follows Moonee (Prince) and her struggling, single mom Halley (Vinaite) who live in motels on the outside of Disney in Orlando. The two live week to week at “The Magic Castle,” managed by Bobby (Dafoe) who is compassionate yet stern toward Brooklynn and her rebellious friends. While Halley sells her body to provide for she and her daughter, Moonee makes friends around the area and celebrates her life in the area surrounding Disney World.

Critics’ Choice Awards: I want to cry tears of joy because my old pal @thebrooklynnk from @FloridaProject won!!! pic.twitter.com/OhV01b1Stb — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) January 12, 2018

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Brooklynn’s adorable acceptance speech?