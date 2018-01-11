Anderson Cooper Blasts Donald Trump As ‘Racist’ For Calling African Nations ‘S***hole Countries’

Anderson Cooper just took the gloves off! The cable news anchor called out President Donald Trump’s comments on Haitians and African nations as ‘racist’ and ‘ignorant.’

Just hours after reports surfaced that President Donald Trump, 71, allegedly said that Haiti and African nations are “sh*thole countries,” Anderson Cooper, 50, took to his cable news show to offer a sharp rebuke. “James Baldwin, the great writer, the great American, once said that ignorance allied with power is the most ferocious enemy justice can have. Ignorance allied with power. For the President of the United States to believe that Haitians have not contributed extraordinary things to American society is ignorant. To claim that all the countries of Africa are ‘sh*tholes’ is woefully ignorant.” Head here for more photos of Trump.

“Disturbing as you may think these sentiments are, these comments by the president, they are actually not anything new,” Anderson added. “Three weeks ago, the New York Times reported something else the president said about Haitians at another meeting in the White House. About Haitians, he reportedly said, ‘they all have AIDS.’ And said that Nigerians ‘live in huts.’ Now the White House denied he said those things at the time; three weeks ago. They are not denying he said these comments today, which were spoken in a room with bipartisan law makers.”

Anderson went on to add that, “Perhaps the White House feels the president’s remarks will be well received in some parts of this country, among some parts of the president’s base and perhaps that is true. But it doesn’t make anything he said any less ignorant or any less racist.” Anderson is hardly the first celebrity to decry the president’s troubling behavior. Everyone from John Legend, 39, to Chelsea Clinton, 37, has fire back at Trump for his alleged comments.

Anderson Cooper: "Not racial. Not racially charged. Racist … The sentiment the President expressed today is a racist sentiment" https://t.co/uZZKQOhfTv — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) January 12, 2018

