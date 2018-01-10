Bibiana Julian: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Bachelor’ Contestant At War With Krystal

Bibiana has made quite the first impression in the first episodes of ‘The Bachelor’ season 22. Before the show continues, here’s what you need to know about Bibiana!

1. Bibiana Julian is a former NFL cheerleader. She was once an NFL cheerleader for the Miami Dolphins. Bibiana, 30, was named co-captain of the squad and Rookie of the Year at just 19, according to her ABC bio. That’s awesome! Bibiana was also named America’s Sexiest Cheerleader by FHM magazine. Despite being an NFL cheerleader, football is Bibiana’s least favorite sport!

2. She’s not afraid to speak her mind. As Bachelor Nation fans saw on the Jan. 8 episode, Bibiana had no problem confronting fellow contestant Krystal Nielson, 29, when she tried to steal more time with Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36. “If I’m trying to talk to my man, you need to back the f**k up …That’s all I gotta say,” Bibiana told Krystal. She also slammed what she called Krystal’s “fake tone.”

3. She knows the art of a great Instagram photo. If you take a look at Bibiana’s Instagram page, you’ll see tons of sexy bikini photos, gorgeous vacation pictures, and hot selfies. She recently went on vacation to Greece and snapped scenic shots and hot bikini pics. If there was an award for best Instagram photos, Bibiana would totally win!

4. She’s friends with a reality star! Bibiana appears to be friends with Astrid Bavaresco from WAGS Miami. She celebrated Astrid’s birthday back in July 2017.

5. Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay is a big fan of hers! Rachel, 31, is all about live-tweeting when she watches The Bachelor. After Bibiana called out Krystal, Rachel praised her on Twitter. “Bibiana for the win last episode. I love a girl who knows how to read a person like a book,” Rachel tweeted. She later added, “Bibiana was speaking out for all the women that have been interrupted by a Krystal over the last 22 seasons.”

The Bachelor season 22 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

