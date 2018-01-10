Winter Storm Hunter Taking Aim At The U.S. With Massive Blizzards: 5 Things To Know 

Uh oh! If you live ANYWHERE in the U.S., prepare to stay indoors! Winter Storm Hunter will soon be slamming most of the country with snow, sleet, and ice. Get all the details here!

If you thought Winter Storm Grayson was rough, then you may want to duck and cover because a bigger, badder winter storm named Hunter is on its way! This storm will not only affect the east coast, but most of the U.S.! The storm is expected to touch down on Jan. 10, and will bring massive winds, heavy blizzards, and freezing rain, according to The Weather Channel. Hunter will reach New York, New England, the Dakotas, the midwest, and even the south! Here’s everything we know about the fast approaching storm!

Winter Storm Hunter will have two phases. Snow will begin to fall through Thursday, Jan. 11. The snow will bring cold air and strong winds! Phase 2 will begin Thursday night (Jan. 11) through Saturday, Jan. 13. This phase will bring sleet and freezing rain to parts of Tennessee Valley, Ohio Valley and the Great Lakes. Precipitation will stretch from the Pacific Northwest to the Rockies during phase one. The precipitation that falls in the plains may flash freeze on the roads. This will make travel conditions very dangerous. Driving on bridges and overpasses will be especially hazardous. The largest snowfall totals will occur in phase one. The highest amounts of snow will likely be found in the Washington Cascades and the northern Rockies. As much as six inches will be possible in southeast Minnesota, Wisconsin, and the western upper peninsula of Michigan. Freezing rain will begin on Friday Jan. 12. Because of the high precipitation levels in the Ohio Valley, snow will transition to sleet. This will ultimately cause freezing rain through parts of Pennsylvania, central and upstate New York, and New England. The forecast will likely change in the days ahead. Keep up with HollywoodLife.com and The Weather Channel for more details surrounding Winter Storm Hunter.

