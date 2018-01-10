Tamar Braxton: Why She Hasn’t Moved Forward With Divorce From Vince Herbert After Alleged Cheating

Is Tamar Braxton finalizing her divorce to Vincent Herbert? HollywoodLife.com found out EXCLUSIVELY why she’s still hesitant to officially end her marriage.

Tamar Braxton, 40, filed for divorce with Vincent Herbert, 44, in October, but it looks like she’s not ready to work toward finalizing it just yet. “Tamar knows that Vince will fight the divorce as long as he needs to and that is a battle that she isn’t sure she wants to completely take on right now. Vince hasn’t even responded to her initial court filing and that tells her where his mindset is,” a source close to the family tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “One day he’s the best husband and father in the world, and the next she doesn’t want to be near him.”

We know there have been days she didn’t want to be near Vince — on Christmas, he was arrested for “spousal abuse” and then a few days later Tamar accused him of cheating on her and allegedly getting another woman pregnant. “But she knows how much he cares for their son and ultimately, that’s what’s important to her is making sure Logan has as normal of a life as possible,” the source continued. “She’s been approached by multiple outlets to tell her story on television and update the world on what’s going on with her and her family, but she isn’t ready to do that just yet and is enjoying her time with her family and her son.”

Tamar’s right that Vince will fight the divorce. As we’ve previously reported, he isn’t ready to give up his marriage and even believes Tamar won’t follow through with it, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. It also looks like the couple have had some sort of reconciliation as the estranged couple were caught spending New Year’s Eve together. The following day, they were also spotted at LAX with their son Logan, where they told TMZ that they’re still a family.

But even if they’re working on resolving their differences, not everyone is thrilled about it. Her family is reportedly worried about her getting back with her estranged husband, with Toni Braxton even thinking that her sister is in a “toxic situation,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. But if Tamar wants to work through her issues with Vince, then more power to her.

