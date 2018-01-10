James Franco Breaks Silence On Sexual Misconduct Allegations: The Claims ‘Are Not Accurate’
James Franco finally addressed the sexual misconduct allegations against him, and we’ve got the details on what he had to say.
Whoa! Stephen Colbert, 53, brought some heavy questions to James Franco, 39, on The Late Show on Jan. 9. In his first interview since Franco’s big Golden Globes win and the sexual misconduct allegations that followed it, the host asked him about all of the drama. Especially how he got called out for wearing the Time’s Up button at the event and if he knew the reasons behind the criticism. “I wore it because I do support it. Being in that room that night was powerful. I support change. I support change, I support 50/50 in 2020…I completely believe it it. that’s why I wore it.”
Then he addressed how actress Ally Sheedy, 55, shaded him on Twitter, as she cryptically wrote “James Franco just won. Please never ask me why I left the film/TV business,” following his award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for The Disaster Artist. She then used the sexual abuse and harassment #metoo hashtag about him, writing, “Ok wait. Bye. Christian Slater and James Franco at a table on @goldenglobes #MeToo.” Ally also tweeted, “Why is a man hosting? Why is James Franco allowed in? Said too much. Nite love ya” before deleting the posts the next day.
