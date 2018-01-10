Sofia Richie Channels Scott Disick’s Ex Kourtney Kardashian With New Dark Hair — See Pics

Whoa! Someone looks familiar! Scott Disick’s GF Sofia Richie just debuted a hairdo that definitely reminds us of his ex Kourtney Kardashian! Check it out!

Sofia Richie just did away with her signature blonde locks in favor of something…you might recognize. Scott Disick‘s 19-year-old girlfriend just got some dark extensions and frankly, she looks like she’s channeling Kourtney Kardashian, 38, now! Are you freaking out?! We certainly are! What could lead to Sofia making such a drastic change? Especially one that she must know would draw comparisons between her and the mother of Scott’s children! Awkward. HEAD HERE TO SEE MORE PHOTOS OF SOFIA’S NEW LOOK.

This new hair color comes just days after Scott was spied out to lunch with a gorgeous brunette in LA. Scott even kissed the mysterious stunner goodbye! Is there something we’re missing here!? Please tell us Sofia’s new dark locks aren’t some breakup makeover! It seems impossible to believe they’d part ways without their fans finding out, but anything’s possible! Head here for loads more images of Scott and Sofia.

As we previously reported, the 34-year-old reality star and Sofia were party-hopping in Aspen on New Year’s Eve when they ran into Lewis Hamilton, 33, her ex. Apparently the she and Lewis only had a brief conversation but Scott wasn’t having it! “When Scott saw them talking, he went ballistic, crazy,” a source told Page Six. “He was very jealous. He insisted they leave the party immediately.” Although the reporting doesn’t clarify if they did indeed leave the party, it’s appears the couple had a pretty big (and possibly really public) fight. Is this what lead to Sofia’s new ‘do and Scott out lunching with beautiful strangers?!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think of Sofia’s new ‘do!? Love it or loathe it?! Think something is going on between her and Scott? Let us know in the comments section below!