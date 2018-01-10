Seal Slams Oprah For Weinstein Friendship After She’s Celebrated At Globes: Scathing Message

Oprah was attacked for her friendly relationship with Harvey Weinstein by…Seal? The singer called her out on Instagram after rumors she’ll run for president!

Seal added his voice to the celebrities weighing in on the sexual harassment crisis in Hollywood. The “Kiss From a Rose” singer, 54, went after disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein on Instagram for his alleged sexual misconduct — and lumped Oprah Winfrey into the mix. Huh? Oprah’s been called out for her friendship with Weinstein several times, accused of knowing about his alleged misconduct and not doing anything. But Seal’s criticism comes a little late, and right after her fans (including famous ones) called for her to run for president after her inspirational speech at the Golden Globes.

“Oh I forgot, that’s right…..you’d heard the rumours but you had no idea he was actually serially assaulting young stary-eyed [sic] actresses who in turn had no idea what they were getting into. My bad. #SanctimoniousHollywood” Seal wrote on Instagram, also captioning two photos of Oprah and Weinstein “When you have been part of the problem for decades but suddenly they all think you’re the solution.”

How does Seal know that Oprah was complicit in Weinstein’s behavior? We’re assuming he doesn’t. Needless to say, it seems apparent that he does not want Oprah to run for president. Remember that she’s denied in the past that she wants to run, and hasn’t answered the fervent calls by fans (and her own inner circle) to try to take the presidency in 2020. Seal’s not the only person against her running for office. Obviously, Donald Trump doesn’t want to face off against her (though he once wanted her to be his VP), and Roseanne Barr jokingly said at the TCAs that she’d make a better president!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Seal’s Instagram about Oprah and Weinstein? Let us know!