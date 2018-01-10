Ryan Shazier Returns To Steelers Practice In Wheelchair: He’s ‘Making Strides In Recovery

Ryan Shazier looked to be in good spirits when he returned to a Pittsburgh Steelers practice in a wheelchair on Jan. 10. See the pic here!

Ryan Shazier, 25, proved he’s recovering well after his dangerous back injury when he took to Instagram to post a smiling photo of himself while in a wheelchair at a Pittsburgh Steelers practice on Jan. 10. The linebacker, who has been posting updates to his social media since the scary incident, shared a spiritual message of hope and gratitude with his most recent post. “I want to thank the Lord for the first downs that he has been allowing me to achieve. The touchdown is going to come in his timing, but today was a first down. I was finally able to make it to practice with my teammates. It’s great to be back for practices and meetings. Just to be able to feel a part of it means the world. So I’m working harder than I ever have to get back. I’ve been making strides over the past month and continue to make progress. Taking it day-by-day, but I’m far from done. The Lord has not finished his work yet. I want to say thank you to the fans and Steelers Nation for the prayers. If it wasn’t for my family, friends and your prayers I wouldn’t be were I am now. They have lifted me and my family through this journey and I ask for you to continue praying for me, as I continue to work daily on improving my health.#Shalieve#Steelers#prayfor50,” Ryan’s caption read. Check out pics of Ryan throughout his career here!

Ryan’s post and positive thoughts are sure to help fans of the athlete breathe some sighs of relief as there was a ton of fear that he would end up paralyzed. His outlook and determination to get back to playing like before definitely reflects his bravery and strength! His teammates were also clearly shaken by his injury, so his return has to be bringing good energy to the team.

Religion has seemed to be extremely important to Ryan and his family during his recovery process. His fiancee, Michelle Rodriguez asked for prayers on her social media posts soon after he arrived at the hospital and she was met with a ton of encouraging words. It’s great to know there’s so much love and support for Ryan and his community at this challenging time in his life!

We continue to wish Ryan the best while he works on making a full recovery.

