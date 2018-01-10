‘Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Pregnant GF Host Gender Reveal Party: Is It A Boy Or Girl?

Ronnie Ortiz-Margo is going to be a dad! To celebrate, he & GF Jen Harley revealed the little one’s gender with a sweet reveal party! Find out what they’re having here.

It’ll be a GIRL for Ronnie Ortiz-Margo, 32, and girlfriend Jen Harley! The Jersey Shore alum and his ladylove posted the exciting news via Instagram on Jan. 8, sharing that their friends even threw them a big gender reveal party. “If you can’t tell we’re beyond excited for this babygirl 💕💗 ,” Jen captioned a photo of Ronnie kissing her baby bump while she holds up pink balloons. “Thank you to my bff for setting up the reveal party 🎉 you guys are amazing!” Click here to see adorable pics of celeb dads with their kids.

Jen added to her post, “your going to be such a good daddy I love u !” But while Jen appeared thrilled that she’ll be having a daughter, Ronnie’s reaction wasn’t quite as enthusiastic — at least not at first! He even joked about it in his own social media post. “Ok this is The face you make when pink 💕feathers come out of the popped ballon, instead of blue! 💙” he captioned a series of pics from the party. In the first image, Ronnie looks ANYTHING but excited. He ended up explaining why with his comical hashtags.

“#FirstThoughtWasOkNowIDefNeedAGun #JesusHowMuchIsTHeWeddingToCostMe #DoIHomeSchoolOrNotHomeSchool #AllGirlCatholicHighSchool #NoCellPhoneUntilShesMarried,” are just a few of the hashtags the reality star decided to use. One commenter even called his creative hashtags are “iconic.” The gender-reveal party also included pink and blue cupcakes, festive center pieces, and bright pink confetti.

While this will be Ronnie’s first child, Jen is already a mom to an 11-year-old son. Just last month Ronnie and Jen revealed they’re six months pregnant, making the expectant mom due in March. Congrats again, you two! We can’t wait to meet the bundle of joy.

