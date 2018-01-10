Rihanna emotionally broke down in tears at the funeral for her beloved cousin, who was murdered on the day after they celebrated Christmas together. We’ve got the sad pics.

Our hearts go out to Rihanna, as she had the devastating task of laying to rest her young cousin Tavon Alleyne on Jan. 9. She was a vision in white at the celebration of life for her 21-year-old relative, who was shot to death on Dec. 26 just after celebrating Christmas with the singer in their native Barbados. The 29-year-old superstar gathered along with family and friends for his funeral at St. George Parish Church, not far from where Tavon was murdered. A devastated RiRi wept throughout the ceremony, dabbing her eyes with a Kleenex while she donned a pair of dark sunglasses with white rims throughout the service. See the pics of Rihanna at her cousin’s funeral here.

It appears Tavon’s closest relatives wore white for the celebration of his life, including Rihanna. She looked stunning in a flowing sheer midi dress along with white FentyXPuma sneakers to match her beautiful frock. She used the color black only in her lipstick and matching nail color to show that she’s still deeply mourning her cousin’s tragic passing. The singer kept her accessories simple but blingy, wearing a giant cross pendant made out of huge diamonds along with a few gold bracelets.

Rihanna was seen clutching a program for the event with Tavon’s smiling face on it and the Caribbean Sea behind him. In an Instagram video obtained by The Blast she laid a wreath of white flowers upon her cousin’s freshly covered grave and shared a photo of Tavon that read, “we will always have a void without you, but we will never stop loving you. Hope you were happy with your going away celebration today.”

The young man was gunned down the day after Christmas and RiRi broke the tragic news on her Instagram account along with a tribute gallery of the cousins in happier times. She captioned the photos, “RIP cousin… can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man! 😢🙏🏿❤ #endgunviolence.” Police have since arrested a 23-year-old man for Tavon’s murder.

