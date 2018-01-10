One Direction Boys All Up For The Same iHeartRadio Music Award: Who Should Win?

In a hilarious twist of events, Harry, Niall, Louis and Liam are all nominated for the same iHeartRadio Music Award, and One Directioners are going wild! See their tweets.

You read that right: Harry Styles, 23, Niall Horan, 24, Louis Tomlinson, 25, and Liam Payne, 24, are all nominated for Best Solo Breakout at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, and Twitter is absolutely living for it. Best Solo Breakout is a public-voting category, meaning that fans get to choose the winner by using specific hashtags, and the indecision is real.

“Can I just vote for all of them at the same time?” one fan tweeted. “I can’t!!” another wrote, using all four hashtags to try and vote for everyone, even though that is not how this thing works. “They are all my boys.” It’s definitely a tough choice — Harry and Niall debuted incredible solo albums, while Louis and Liam have been putting out major jams like “Back to You” and “Strip That Down.” Catch up on last year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards ceremony here.

Of course, there might be a shocking upset with Camila Cabello, 20, who is also nominated, beating them all! Some are joking that Camila is a secret member of One Direction, and more importantly, that she might just take the crown anyway. “Camila is gonna win though,” one fan declared.

Check out more tweets below, and see the full list of iHeartRadio Music Awards nominees here!

One Direction have been put in the same catergory "Best Solo Breakout" for the iHeart Awards pic.twitter.com/2QSJ3iqPWb — HYFR (@1DScoop) January 10, 2018

the boys are all nominated for the same category as best solo breakout for the iheart radio music awards and it’s a socially voted category suddenly i’m pulling a harry and don’t know what twitter is — irene (@harryftirene) January 10, 2018

