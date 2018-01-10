HL has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of WEtv’s new docuseries, ‘Love After Lockup.’ In our preview, Scott is scared Lizzie isn’t as invested in their relationship as he is.

Scott and Lizzie met and fell in love through a prison pen pal website. Lizzie’s on the inside, while Scott is on the outside. Lizzie is currently serving 8 years for several DUI charges. Even though she swears Scott is her true love, Scott has his doubts about Lizzie. His family and friends do as well. Lizzie has admitted to using men to help support her in the past. Scott has sent Lizzie about $20,000 over the course of their relationship, and many believe she’s using him for money. In our EXCLUSIVE Love After Lockup preview, he confronts Lizzie about his doubts. He asks if her point-blank whether or not she’s going to take his money and run.

“No, I would never do that,” Lizzie tells him. In a video from prison, Lizzie admits she’s stopped conning Scott about a month into their relationship. She loves how she can be honest and her true self with him. “I am not leaving you or losing you. I love you, Scott, baby. And I am going to prove everyone wrong. They will see, when I come home to you, how happy you really are.” Scott truly loves Lizzie and hopes to make it last.

Love After Lockup will feature six couples reuniting for the first time outside of prison walls. Will they all have lasting relationships? What happens when you’re not just allowed supervised visits, recorded phone calls, and handwritten letters? We’ll just have to wait and see! Love After Lockup will premiere Friday, Jan. 12, at 10 p.m. ET on WEtv.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Lizzie will leave Scott? Are you going to watch Love After Lockup? Let us know!