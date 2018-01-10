Like it or not, Logan Paul will be returning to vlogging, his dad, Greg Paul, revealed in a new video. Watch his reaction to the controversy, here!

If you haven’t heard by now, YouTube star Logan Paul is under fire for posting a video showing a suicide victim in Japan’s Aokigahara forest. So sad! Despite Logan’s insensitive actions, his father thinks he will be returning to YouTube in the very near future. Greg Paul took to Instagram Jan. 8, to share his thoughts in a video captioned, “LOGAN WILL BE BACK! SUPER FANS!! BUS UPDATES! MISTAKES!! We all screw up. It’s a part of life. Do I agree with everything my boys do. NO! Do I agree with some of things my friends do? NO! Do they disagree with some things I do? YES! Face it folks……. we all f**k up at one time or another. That’s life!! What we do with those mistakes, bad judgment or whatever term you give it, is what matters. I love my boys and I am sooo proud of them!! . #loganpaul #jakepaul #riseofthepauls #stophate #stopbullying #givehugs @jakepaul @loganpaul.”

In the video, Greg thanks all of the fans who have stuck by Logan’s side during this difficult time. He goes on to explain that the people criticizing Logan are irrelevant. “The haters think they’re having an effect on us. If the haters knew how much love was out here, how much support was out there, they would shut their freaking mouths. The haters will never, ever have an effect on the Paul family. The love is too strong. We all make mistakes.”

Greg’s video comes as a shock especially since, Logan recently announced he was taking some time off from vlogging to “reflect.” He took to Twitter Jan. 4, to explain his decision. “No vlog for now.” YouTube has also taken action against Logan and has put its original projects with him on hold, according to Variety. “In light of recent events, we have decided to remove Logan Paul’s channels from Google Preferred. Additionally, we will not feature Logan in Season 4 of ‘Foursome,” a spokesperson for YouTube said Jan. 10.

