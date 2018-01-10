Kylie Jenner Struggling With 25 Lb Weight Gain During Pregnancy: Living On ‘Pasta, Pizza & Ice Cream’

It’s no secret Kylie Jenner’s been in hiding during her pregnancy. HL learned exclusively it’s partly because she’s ‘in shock’ of her drastically changing body!

While Khloe Kardashian, 33, is basking in the spotlight during her pregnancy, Kylie Jenner, 20, is taking the opposite approach. The youngest Kar-Jenner has reportedly barely left her house, as she’s determined to keep her baby news under wraps for as long as possible. But another reason she could be completely avoiding her fans is that she’s apparently BEYOND uncomfortable with her new maternity curves. The fact that she’s gained some weight has not been helping either! Click here to see pics of Kylie’s and Khloe’s post-pregnancy bodies.

HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The huge baby bump is unlike anything she has ever experienced or expected. She is in shock as to what is happening to her body. On top of that, the expectant mom has been “Kylie has been struggling with the many extra pounds she has put on during the later weeks of her pregnancy,” a source close to Kylie shared withEXCLUSIVELY. “The huge baby bump is unlike anything she has ever experienced or expected. She is in shock as to what is happening to her body. On top of that, the expectant mom has been indulging in junk food regularly , as it seems she’s virtually given up on maintaining a healthy and strict pregnancy diet. “Her cravings have only increased and she is eating nonstop,” our insider explained. “She has been living on a steady diet of pasta, pizza, and ice cream for several weeks now.”

Due to her new eating habits and the fact she hasn’t been getting out much, Kylie has supposedly put on some weight that she is not proud of. Even still though, she’s determined to avoid maternity clothes at all costs. “She has gained over 25 pounds already and refuses to buy or wear maternity clothes because she thinks they are not flattering at all,” our source said. “She has been staying in the house with swollen feet, wearing slippers or going around barefoot in sweats all day. She is ready for this baby to come out and to get her body back.”

Despite some pregnancy challenges though, as we previously reported, Kylie is enjoying her time out of the spotlight. She’s excited for the birth of her baby, which will reportedly happen next month, and she’s also toying with the idea of continuing her new low-key lifestyle as a more permanent thing. “She wants to be out of the spotlight right now, and she just wants to focus on getting ready for the baby,” a source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY revealed to us. “Kylie has even talked about wanting to be out of the public eye permanently, and focusing fully on being a mom and businesswoman.”

