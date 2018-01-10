Kim Kardashian Furious After Wendy Williams Bullies Kylie Jenner: She’s ‘Crossed The Line’

Kim Kardashian is ‘not happy about the cruel and unforgivable comments’ Wendy Williams said about Kylie Jenner on Jan. 10, and she’s coming to the rescue!

That’s what big sisters are for! — Kim Kardashian, 37, is furious over the comments Wendy Williams, 53, made about Kylie Jenner, 20, on her January 10 show. The talk show host blasted the young star — who is reportedly pregnant — over her appearance and her relationship with Travis Scott, 25. “Wendy’s crossed the line with Kim in the past, but it’s this time is probably the most upsetting because she’s so protective of Kylie, especially right now,” a source close to the Kar-Jenner family tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kylie is already at her most vulnerable point, and bullying her like this is so cruel, it’s unforgivable. Kim is not happy with Wendy at all. She’s already asked one of her assistants to get the show’s producers on the phone.”

During Wendy’s January 10 show, she made Kylie one of the subjects of her segment “Hot Topics” where she didn’t hold back. “She’s only 20… Her 20 is more like 35, because she’s grown up on TV in front of us, plus she’s got the mid crisis makeover already,” Wendy said, alluding to Kylie’s reported plastic surgery procedures. “Let me tell you something, you can do whatever you want to yourself but the baby is still going to look like the old you, just saying,” Wendy proclaimed. The host even went on to predict that she doesn’t believe Travis Scott wants to be with Kylie.

Kylie and Travis have yet to confirm the pregnancy news. However, the rapper was asked to address the rumors in a recent interview with Billboard Magazine. “I don’t want to talk about that,” he said to the mag, adding, “They’re just guesses. Let them keep fishing.”

The news of Kylie’s pregnancy broke back in September 2017. Since then, she’s remained out of the spotlight entirely and has drastically lessened her social media use. The Kardashian-Jenner family has not addressed the pregnancy reports directly, either.

Kylie has yet to address Wendy’s comments.

