Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Shares Sex Positions To Help ‘Burn A Lot Of Calories’ In The Bedroom

Hot momma! Khloe Kardashian, who is six months along in her first pregnancy, just revealed the ultimate sex positions to stay fit between the sheets! You’ve got to see this!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, loves to “get down” in the bedroom! — And, those are her words, not ours. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star revealed — on her app — the best sex positions for partners who want to burn the most calories, while still having a ton of fun in the bedroom, of course. “I’m all about having fun with fitness and it’s the best way to stay motivated to work out,” Khloe, who hosts E!‘s Revenge Body, wrote on her app. Therefore, she had her team organize a list of sex positions that burn the most calories, “because what’s more fun than getting down???” — Again, her words, not ours. Check out Khloe’s sex positions below!

Here are Khloe’s picks — “Missionary” [Calories burned: 40], “doggy style” [Calories burned: 50], “standing” [Calories burned: 60], “the bridge” [Calories burned: 100], “lotus” [Calories burned: 40], “the shoulder” [Calories burned: 200], and “reverse cowgirl” [Calories burned: 75]. Khloe provided photos of each position next witty descriptions of her own preferences about each style. She also let her readers know which target areas each position caters to. And, spoiler alert — Khloe isn’t a fan of every position! But, you’ll have to check out the post, which is available on her app.

Khloe even discovered a “sex calculator” that can tally up exactly how many calories are burned in the bedroom. How, you ask? — All you have to do is enter a few answers to the following questions: Gender?; Body Type?; Position?; Style [“slow,” “frisky” or “fast and furious,”]; and time frame. Khloe noted that all of the calculations are based on a “15-minute period of intense movement for a woman of average height and weight.”

The Good American designer tweeted about her new app post to her fans on January 9. “Here are some positions that supposedly burn a LOT of calories. Okurrr!!!” Khloe wrote.

Here are some positions that supposedly burn a LOT of calories. Okurrr!!! 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/bqnDGXn8uI — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 9, 2018

Khloe’s no stranger to loving fitness, and some R-Rated action in the bedroom. The outspoken star has been hilariously vocal about her liking to both on her family’s hit show, as well as her app. And, she’s not slowing down despite being six months pregnant as of December 2017. Khloe’s been exercising throughout her pregnancy with the guidance of her doctor, and she’s never looked better! Khloe and boyfriend, NBA star, Tristan Thompson, 27, are set to welcome their first child together sometime in March 2018.

